Neighbours of a pub and curry restaurant built without permission in Shottery have applauded the council’s refusal of a retrospective planning application.

The Cask N Tandoor – billed as an Indian gastro pub – sits in the grounds of the Burnside Hotel and was built on its Church Lane site, next to Shottery Brook and woodland.

Hotel owner Rakesh Singh got planning permission for a new building to replace a timber shed, but what has appeared when the pub opened in March earlier this year was wildly different. The permission was for two extra en suite bedrooms for the hotel and a plant room. What has actually materialised is a building more than twice the area – the footprint going from 54 sq m to 117 sq m – and with the pub replacing the bedrooms. It has also got an outdoor terrace leading up to Shottery Brook.

A bid for retrospective planning permission was subsequently made to Stratford District Council, but that has now been refused.

Burnside Hotel, Shottery

In its refusal letter published last week, planning officers pointed to six major issues with the new building as reason for turning down the application.

This included: the impact on biodiversity, which has not been assessed; in addition noise or lighting were also not assessed; the size and bulk of the building and how its extensive engineering works have harmed the riverbank and potentially protected species; the potential for increased risk of flooding caused by the development; overdevelopment of the site; and failure to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the setting of a Grade II-listed cottage next door.

Stratford District Council declined the Herald’s request for further details on the current situation as it said the application is being treated as a live case.

Welcoming the refusal of the application, one resident, who didn’t want to be named, said: “Mr Singh has shown a complete lack of respect, a brazen disregard of planning regulations and disrespect for wildlife.

“It’s been very upsetting to watch the destruction that has gone on, with all this building debris appearing in the brook.”

There were vehement objections to the Cask N Tandoor application, including from Stratford Town Council, and Sheldon Bosley Knight on behalf of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

An infuriated trust said the new building intrudes onto its land and it is taking legal action against Mr Singh. Owners of nearby Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, the trust put in a lengthy objection which pointed to the “detrimental impact on the rural community… and the effect on the character of the area”.

It also said the application for retrospective planning was misleading, and that it represented a change of use from extra hotel rooms to a pub and restaurant.

Despite all this, Stansgate Planning, working on behalf of owner Mr Singh, told the Herald: “We are currently reviewing the reasons for refusal and all the consultation comments with a view to either submitting another planning application or appealing against the decision.”

Meanwhile the resident was incensed that Mr Singh has “the temerity” to continue with the application.

“The building should be torn down, it is unbelievable. During the summer we could hear the football blaring out across the woodland from the pub. He continues to ignore the fact that it’s a conservation area. We are standing by our objections.

“I hope the district council do the right thing and enforce the demolition of the building.”



