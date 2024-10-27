Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Top Attraction: Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall was delighted and honoured to be named Stratford’s Top Attraction.

Lindsey Armstrong, general manager for Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall, said: “The Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024 celebrate all that makes Stratford a wonderful place to live work and visit, so to win this award feels very special. Our small team of staff and volunteers are so passionate about what they do and we are all very proud to have been named this year’s Top Attraction.”

A spokesperson continued: “Four of the team were present on the night – two staff and two volunteers – and they were not only impressed by the glamorous set up and hospitality, but also the entertainment – with all the guests singing along to the musical numbers. This was reflective of a really joyful atmosphere with cheers all around as the awards were given out. When it came to our moment it felt genuinely special to walk through the cheering crowd to collect our award.

Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall won Top Attraction, sponsored by the Crowne Plaza hotel. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We were delighted to come away with an award win, but just as special was seeing Stratford together in this way.

“It was a wonderful evening for the whole of Stratford-upon-Avon, seeing so many different businesses joining in celebration so we’d like to thank all of those involved in the organisation of the occasion.

“We will continue to ensure visitors receive the very best experience at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall, with a new programme of activities being planned for 2025 and lots of opportunities for schools to visit us.”

