SPIDER-MAN, a fairground attraction, cheerleaders and a bungee trampoline were all part of the family friendly entertainment on at Stratford Fire Station’s annual community and charity day.

The event, which raises money for the Fire Fighters Charity, was held on Saturday (27th July) at the Masons Road station.

Finley Garside, 12, was pictured on a Warwickshire & Solihull Blood Bike with rota manager Peter Passmore.

Organiser Rachel Sweeting said: “There was a nice vibe throughout the day and I heard a couple of mums say how nice it was to relax in the toddlers’ play area, which is where I was with my child. It was free and it was a steady day where everyone got to do the things they wanted in their own time.”