Stratford district review of the year 2024: October

OCTOBER

No space for market

THE battle over the future of Wellesbourne Airfield reached a crunch stage with the unveiling of plans that would shrink the area for aviation – and kick out the market completely.

Campaigners who have been working to protect the airfield through various twists and turns in recent years said they would fight the application filed with Stratford District Council and will go to court if necessary.

Land promoters Gladman are behind the plan, which is a hybrid application seeking full permission for the key airfield changes and outline permission for the rest.

It says an employment park on the majority of the land still available, plus a research and development set-up in the north-west corner of the airfield, will fund changes to secure the future of the airfield. There will also be a refurbished café, the Vulcan stays and the museum stays.

However, Gary Platt, chair of the Wellesbourne Airfield Market Traders Association, said: “It is incredibly disheartening to see that such a long-established, well-loved, and essential market – now arguably the largest tourist attraction in Warwickshire – has been entirely overlooked by the developers.

“There seems to be no consideration for the more than 150 small businesses that depend on this market as their primary source of income. For many, there is no alternative.

“If approved, this plan would mark the end of a beloved shopping destination.”

Young life-saver

SEVEN-year-old Louie Styler from Alcester was called a hero after saving the life of his brother Harley, 13, after he suffered a epileptic attack.

Mum Sophie said she and stepdad Andrew had the worst night of their lives when Louie alerted her that something was not right with Harley after the boys had gone to bed.

Harley and Louie Styler.

“Louie came into our room saying Harley had woken him up with loud snores – he was very distressed and said ‘something is wrong mum’,” explained Sophie. “I rushed to the bedroom the boys had just started sharing, and had the fright of my life to find Harley unconscious; his lips were blue, the right side of his face had drooped and his arms and legs locked.”

Harley, who is autistic, was diagnosed with epilepsy five years ago. after suffering his first fit on Christmas Day. The potentially life-threatening fit that Harley suffered was a new and frightening development.

“Before we’ve not really been aware if Harley’s had a seizure or having one because they’re so quick and over within a matter of seconds.”

Business winners

There were celebrations on Friday night at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards when winners and finalists partied into the night at the Crowne Plaza.

Of those lucky 13 - the New Business of the Year winner, The Village Store, Bishop’s Itchington, picked up a 14th award, overall Business of the Year.

The black-tie do is now in its third year, and started with a drinks reception followed by a three-course meal at the newly reopened Crowne Plaza.

Entertainment came from professional singers, while actor and Stratford resident Chris Saul was on host duties.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “We have an amazing business community across the Stratford district and while some companies are well known, there are always surprises – such as our well-deserved Business of the Year winner, The Village Store.

“We love hearing the stories behind these firms and charities and finding out about the people who make them tick.”

At hospital it became apparent that Harley was having a tonic-clonic seizure. Previously known as a ‘grand mal’, these severe types of seizures cause a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions.