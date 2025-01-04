Stratford district review of the year 2024: November

NOVEMBER

Stratford, a happy place

SAY it with a smile on your face: “Stratford is the happiest place to live in the UK”.

That’s according to one of those surveys which feels the need to rank and compare everywhere and give one town or city bragging rights over another. Stratford finished top, so take that Harrogate (second) and Whitley Bay (third).

This latest league table of 70 places was put together by online store Furniturebox, which said it ranked areas on the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to pubs, restaurants, independent shops and attractions.

Sweet shop to close

A FAMILY-RUN shop that’s been in Stratford town centre for more than a decade is to close.

Wilfred’s is closing as its lease has come to an end and is not being renewed. The independently run sweet shop in the High Street is known for its huge range of pick-and-mix sweets, US candy, bubble gum, liquorice and chocolate.

The business, which has been at the site for 14 years, was known as Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop and was originally part of a national franchise, before going independent and changing its name four years ago.

The building is owned by luxury jeweller Pragnell, which is said to have ambitious plans to expand its showroom, creating a jewellery quarter.

The slow getaway

Brum at Gloucester Docks after thieves painted the narrowboat white to disguise it.

AUDACIOUS thieves tried to make a slow getaway on a stolen narrowboat, even going to the effort of badly painting it in the hope the disguise would fool any police on their trail.

But the disappearance of the 40ft Brum, which was stolen from Wilmcote, sparked a public hunt. Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team put out an appeal for help, asking for sightings to be reported following the theft. Not only did this lead to the eventual recovery of Brum, more formally known as The City of Birmingham, but it put the vessel with a charmed past – including a 1986 trip to Canada and TV appearances – back in the spotlight.

The boat was taken between 8th and 13th November. To some it seemed an almost comical crime – with many observing on social media that the thieves were hardly likely to “make a fast getaway”. But the owners, a Stratford family who want to remain anonymous, were devastated. The daughter told the Herald that: “We were completely heartbroken when it was stolen.”

Police took the crime seriously, and acted quickly to put their resources into action. Describing Brum’s recovery, an officer said: “Initially the team used our drone to search inaccessible areas near to Stratford as well as walking the towpaths and checking nearby marinas and boatyards.”

It was found in the Gloucester Docks area.

Hunt hounds row

VILLAGERS slammed fox hunters as “irresponsible” after a pack of hounds swarmed over their gardens.

Many said they feared for their pet cats and dogs, after the dogs were let loose by the Warwickshire Hunt in Oxhill.

One villager described “out of control” dogs “running around our gardens jumping all the fences and not a human in sight. If any of the neighbours’ dogs had been out, it would have been very bad.”

Another said: “Irresponsible, given the amount of small dogs and cats in the village.”

A resident said: “An apology from them would be appropriate… glad our dog wasn’t out when they invaded."

Despite them being banned from Oxhill Manor House land, hounds were also seen racing through the grounds in hot pursuit of a fox.

Welcome to Sophie

THE Right Rev Sophie Jelley has been appointed the new Bishop of Coventry, becoming the first woman to be given the role.

The announcement was made by Downing Street after her nomination was approved by King Charles.

Bishop Sophie, who is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Doncaster, said: “I am really delighted to be called to serve as the next Bishop of Coventry. With its rich diversity of people and significant heritage of culture and industry, I know there will be great opportunities to join in sharing the story of God’s love with the people of Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Bishop Sophie will start her new role in the spring.