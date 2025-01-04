Stratford district review of the year 2024: December

DECEMBER

Coaches go up in flames

A SUSPECTED arson attack destroyed 10 coaches and six cars at Johnsons Coaches in Henley.

But despite the fire at its depot causing “significant damage”, the firm said it is “business as normal”.

Residents living close to the depot described hearing loud bangs from the site and called the emergency services.

Both the fire and rescue service and the police were quickly at the scene, with Warwickshire Police later telling the Herald that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Warwickshire Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Redditch had been arrested at the coach depot, on Liveridge Hill.

Christopher White, 29, from Croome Close, was charged with arson not endangering life. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday, 6th January.

Free entry to SBT properties

Anne Hathaway's Cottage, Shottery, will be open all year round. Photo: SBT

FREE entry to the Shakespeare properties for Stratford residents is making a comeback.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said the move, which begins in February, is part of its commitment to ensuring that the historic properties remain at the heart of their communities.

Free entry will apply to anyone living in the CV37 postcode and will be available throughout the year at Shakespeare’s Birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage (pictured above).

New Place will remain free to CV37 residents while Mary Arden’s Farm is used as a learning centre for primary school children.

SBT’s interim CEO, Rachael North, who has been in post since October, said: “The Shakespeare story starts in Stratford. This is the place that helped shape him, informed his life’s work and where he came home to.

“Though we are proud to share this story with visitors across the world, our local audiences are central to our future vision and welcoming residents across the year ensures the Shakespeare family homes are embedded within the life of the town.”

Tackling drugs and ASB with CCTV

NEW CCTV cameras are to be installed at four hotspots in Stratford where there is drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and county lines activity.

The cameras will soon cover:

- The Waterside service area between Bridge Street, High Street and Sheep Street, where there has been drugs activity, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls

- Drayton Avenue, near Holly Walk, which has been identified as a hotspot for county lines drugs activity, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls

- Hodgson Road, off Justins Avenue, a hotspot for county lines drugs activity

- Clopton Road, near Jolyffe Park Road, another identified hotspot for county lines drugs activity and anti-social behaviour.

The four cameras are being installed using £820,000 of Safer Streets funding which was made available by the Home Office to the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Warwickshire for crime prevention projects across the county.