FORMER county bowls player Arthur John Hall, who was a husband, father and a true gentleman, has died aged 85.

Born on 11th May 1939 in Welford, to Edwin and Ethel Hall, he was the eighth of nine siblings. Known to the family as ‘our Johnny’, he preferred to be called by his middle name, John.

Although times were hard, John had a happy childhood and recalled many memories of his much-loved family. One of his fond memories was of missing school to go with his older brothers, Eddie and Bob, to watch aircraft land at Long Marston Airfield.