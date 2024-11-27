Squirrels switch on Christmas lights in Alcester

THE first seasonal event in Alcester was a glowing success as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on last Sunday.

It was a first also for 1st Alcester Squirrels who got to turn the lights on; the group was established at the start of the year.

Alcester Christmas lights were switched on by switch-on by Alcester 1st Squirrels Amelie Houel, Sam Battye, both aged five, and young leader Georgia Beaver. Photo: Mark Williamson

Chris Newitt, chairman of Alcester Bunting and Lighting Executive (ABLE) said: “The turnout was fantastic and even though the weather wasn’t good we moved from the church green into St Nicholas Church and still managed to get about 300 people inside to sing carols.

Members of Alcester Victoria Silver Band played carols in St Nicholas Church as the rain fell on the Alcester Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Our thanks to Rev Katie Cross for welcoming us and to Alcester Victoria Silver Band who sounded great.

“It’s always magical in Alcester at Christmas time with the lights shining in High Street, and on the church green and tower and this year we extended the lights into Butter Street.

“We’ve had some very positive feedback and it’s so nice to see how children and families enjoy the festive fun.”

Christmas lights committee members Anne Bugler, Ben Williams, Mike Clark and Chris Newitt, chairman, along with his children Bertie, aged nine, and Trixie, seven, celebrated after the festive lights in Alcester were switch-on on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

After the lights switch-on and the carol service, it was time to head to the town hall for seasonal mince pies and mulled wine.

Alcester’s Christmas calendar continues with St Nicholas Night on Friday 6th December and the Round Table Santa Run in High Street on Friday 13th December.



