Spooky things happening at scary house in Alcester

THERE is a house in Alcester where an old scarecrow lives and he can’t wait to welcome people to his home this Halloween.

The spooky thing about this scarecrow is he’s got some scary friends who like to meet people as well... but only if they’re brave enough.

Jason Parnell and his partner Heather will have plenty of spooky surprises for visitors to their Kingley Avenue home in Alcester on Halloween night. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jason Parnell is the real owner of the home in Kingley Avenue, and for the last five years he has been creating a series of spooky apparitions who come out on Halloween – all with the help of Jason’s partner, Heather, and her 12-year-old son, Henry.

“Last year we witnessed some lost souls from an old priory who were floating around the front garden and we weren’t the only ones,” Jason said. “About 250 people – adults and children – saw the ghosts as well and some older people ran off screaming they were so scared.

“Children don’t want to walk past my house but others come along with their parents to see the haunted figures for themselves.”

To get in the mood for this Halloween, a video message recently appeared online from the scarecrow announcing ‘he’s here’.

“It looks to me like a scarecrow with a horse’s head in the video and I think he’s already here in my house,” said Jason.

He should know because the scarecrow is Jason and the fright night at his home is something he, Heather and Henry perform to scare the living daylights out of people.

“We have a bit of a script and people are taken into a gazebo where they meet the ghosts. If they get through it, the kids get a treat. There’s a scare factor involved but it’s a great way to celebrate Halloween... unless you’re easily spooked and need to run away and escape,” Jason said.

The haunting begins at 6.30pm on Halloween night at 12 Kingley Avenue, Alcester, when the clocks have gone back, the leaves have fallen and by then it will be completely dark...