Spooky Halloween theme in Stratford half term trail

THERE’S a family Halloween trail to enjoy in Stratford this half term and not only is it a lot of fun it’s also free.

Stratford Town Council and Magic Alley have come together to offer the free themed cipher trail with spooky pictures which can be found in selected shops within the town as identified on a trail flyer available in Stratford Town Hall, Sheep Street - Monday to Friday - or from Magic Alley in Bell Court.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Jason Foytik became a wizzard as he launched his halloween trail for children this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

Once in the shop, families will have to find the picture clue and decode the symbol identified, then rearrange the letter to form a spooky answer and return all completed forms to Magic Alley by 4pm on Sunday 3rd November to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Sam Jenkins, head of events at Magic Alley said: “People can pick up a leaflet and enjoy a Halloween trail and visit ten shops in town they might not have been to before. We wanted to create something that was free when some families might have to be careful with their spending and it’s also a good opportunity for an autumn walk in the town.”

The Mayor of Stratford, Councillor Jason Fojtik, launched the Halloween trail dressed as a wizard.



