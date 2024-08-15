Skid risk signs in place on Stratford Greenway

SKID risk warning signs are in place on The Greenway as cyclists continue to raise concerns about the new surface which opened to the public in May.

They claim the gravel top layer now in place is hazardous to cyclists and children and pets and several cyclists have complained of punctures, cuts and grazes after they’ve ridden on The Greenway. Parents with prams have found the surface challenging and dog owners are being extra vigilant when walking their pets.

Skid risk sign on The Greenway.

Other users have said the surface is a big improvement on what was there before and is being well used by all members of the community including runners, walkers, and people with wheelchairs and mobility scooters.