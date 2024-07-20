Home   News   Article

Stratford resident says neighbours feel vulnerable after early morning fire near their homes

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 20 July 2024

ELDERLY residents have been left in a state of shock after their community library was set ablaze.

The cabinet, which had been filled with books for people to swap, read and return, was placed on the green space on Baker Avenue, Stratford. But it was destroyed by fire at about 3am last Thursday (11th July).

The community library cabinet has been burnt down.
The library is said to be popular with pensioners and school pupils, but the senseless act, which reduced the cabinet and books to a pile of ash, has left people anxious.

