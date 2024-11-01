Rockets and roaring flames as Stratford gets ready for bonfire night at the rugby club

BONFIRE night at Stratford Rugby Club is always a spectacular display with thousands of people drawn to the event to enjoy the party atmosphere, roaring bonfire and a skyline filled with glittering rockets of all shapes, sizes and colours.

Planning for the big night takes place not long after the previous year’s event has ended and involves over 80 volunteers.

Stratford Rugby Club’s bonfire night is on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tom Stowe is one of those volunteers and also coaches the rugby club’s mini and junior section and seemed the ideal person to ask what it takes to put on one of the biggest and brightest shows in town which takes place once again this Sunday 3rd November from 5pm onwards.

“The Stratford Rugby Club bonfire and fireworks first took place in the late 1960s and the event is a key part of the fundraising for the club which is run by volunteers and is an amateur sports club. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the facilities, training equipment and volunteer training. Some of the proceeds from last year's event were used to install a new defibrillator and cabinet in conjunction with the community heartbeat trust,” Tom Stowe told the Herald.

Of course the main event is the brilliant 20 minute firework display which concludes the evening but there’s plenty to see and do before the first rocket soars into the sky as Tom explains.

“There will be lots for children to do with various fairground rides, lighting of the bonfire, a fire breathing act, hot food and mulled wine for the adults and then there’s the fireworks and music finale,” Tom said.

Careful planning also goes into the preparation of the bonfire. Gone are the days of the odd mattress being thrown on top of the pile the material comes from one controlled source and is built by a volunteer local farmer and the volunteers make all the checks possible to protect wildlife. The actual display is once again managed by Pyro2000 who the rugby club has partnered with for around 15 years.

Food and drink is readily available and includes barbeque and hog roast, wild venison burgers, fries, fish and chips, Portuguese chicken and loaded fries, wine, cider, beer tea and coffee.

As another bonfire special approaches, Tom had this to say: “We’d like to thank the citizens of Stratford and the local area for supporting our event and we look forward to welcoming you on Sunday.”

Bonfire round-up

Stratford Bonfire Night Sunday 3rd November.

Gates open 5pm; bonfire lit 6pm; fireworks 7pm. Entry fees: Adults £6.50; under 15s £3.50; under three-years-old free.

Alcester Rugby Club Bonfire Night Festival Friday 1st November from 6pm.

Live music from Pat of Texan Peacocks, large selection of hot food, fireworks to music, family fun, fairground rides,

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yvhn3xpx

Birmingham Road, Kings Coughton, Alcester

Shipston Sports Club Annual Bonfire and Fireworks Display Friday 1st November.

Gates open 5pm; bonfire lit 6:30pm; fireworks 7pm.

Food, music, licensed bar. sweets. mulled wine, tombola, funfair games and more.

Shipston Sports and Social Club, 21 London Rd, CV36 4EP.

Tickets: £5.04 for adults, £3.41 for children and free entry for under fives.

Kineton Saturday 2nd November

Gates open 5.30pm; bonfire lit at 6pm; fireworks 6.30pm..

Barbeque, bar and glow toys.

Kineton Primary School, CV35 OHS.

Tickets: £6.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and free entry for under fives.

Southam Rugby Club Halloween and Bonfire Night Saturday 2nd November from 6pm

The Rugby Field, Kineton Road, CV47 2DG Southam

Free entry

Lower Brailes Saturday 2nd November from 6pm to 10pm

The George Inn High Street Lower Brailes OX15 5HN

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/wzw58w9r











