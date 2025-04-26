Stratford marks Shakespeare’s 461st birthday

THE crowds lined the street, the people paraded through town and Shakespeare was once again given a birthday celebration to fit his status as one of the world’s greatest ever playwrights.

Today’s (Saturday) events marked what would have been Shakespeare’s 461st birthday.

There was a good turnout of people in the centre of Stratford to watch the parade, led by the students from King Edward VI School and featuring bands, dignitaries from the likes of Japan and Ukraine, and representatives from local councils.

Stratford’s other schools were also present in the parade - primary and secondary - along with Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, Lord Hertford and the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

At the rear - and probably the most colourful - were the folk from Escape Arts.

Ready for the parade.

Shakespeare was also present - well, a lookalike - and for the first time he was accompanied by his daughter, Susanna.

After the parade had reached Holy Trinity Church, the focus turned to the Guildhall and Shakespeare’s Schoolroom where the annual Pragnell Shakespeare Birthday Award was presented to Cheek By Jowl theatre company founders, director Declan Donnellan and designer Nick Ormerod. The pair have taken Shakespeare productions around the globe with performances in a remarkable number of different languages.

Sat in Shakespeare’s old schoolroom, other speakers reflected on his work, life and, in a new toast, the influence of Stratford and its people on the man.

The new Shakespeare. Photo: Mark Williamson

The customary Immortal Memory toast was given by Dame Harriet Walter while other toasts came from Prof Michael Wood and American playwright Ken Ludwig (an enjoyable look at Shakespeare’s influence on, among other things, American comedy movies).

Elsewhere, there was a silent disco outside the birthplace in Henley Street, craft workshops, a puppet parade, live music and performances of Shakespeare.

Tomorrow (Sunday) you can cheer on the runners tackling the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon - it starts at 9am in Wood Street - while at 11.15am the Shakespeare Service at Holy Trinity Church begins.

The race finishes on the Rec.

We’ll have lots more photos and a full report on Monday.

Bishopton Primary School. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella. Photo: Mark Williamson