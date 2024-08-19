Officers are investigating an alleged rape at a house in Stratford on Friday, 9th August.



A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “There were reportedly a number of people at the house at the time, and we are trying to identify anyone else who was there.



”We believe this person (pictured) was also at the house and might be able to help with our enquiries.”

Police appeal over Stratford rape.

The man is described as having brown hair, big eyebrows, an upturned pointy nose, big bushy beard, and a moustache.

If you can help with the police investigation, contact them citing crime reference 23/34107/24:

Report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by phone on 101.

Alternatively anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The investigating officer is DC 1660 Ramsay