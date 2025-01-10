Home   News   Article

Army and police officers swoop on Chipping Campden as World War I grenade found

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 13:57, 10 January 2025
 | Updated: 16:05, 10 January 2025

Emergency services were called to Chipping Campden this morning to reports of an unexploded bomb.

The scene at Campden. Image: @annockh on X/Twitter
The scene at Campden. Image: @annockh on X/Twitter

Police and army officers attended the scene early this morning (Friday) after police were called to a property after reports of a suspected grenade.

Picture of the grenade shared by police.
Picture of the grenade shared by police.

A spokesperson Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We were called at around 8.40am today (Friday) after a suspected grenade from World War I was discovered inside a property on Chipping Campden High Street.

"The EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] was contacted, attended and removed the item in order to detonate it in a nearby field."

Police issued an image of the device wrapped in newspaper.

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
