Army and police officers swoop on Chipping Campden as World War I grenade found
Published: 13:57, 10 January 2025
| Updated: 16:05, 10 January 2025
Emergency services were called to Chipping Campden this morning to reports of an unexploded bomb.
Police and army officers attended the scene early this morning (Friday) after police were called to a property after reports of a suspected grenade.
A spokesperson Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We were called at around 8.40am today (Friday) after a suspected grenade from World War I was discovered inside a property on Chipping Campden High Street.
"The EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] was contacted, attended and removed the item in order to detonate it in a nearby field."
Police issued an image of the device wrapped in newspaper.