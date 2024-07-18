Over turned car in Justins Avenue, Stratford

POLICE and emergency services attended an incident in Stratford this morning (Thursday) after a car overturned in Justins Avenue.

Overturned car in Justins Avenue, Stratford.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.45am this morning, 18th July, emergency services were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Justins Avenue.

“Our colleagues from the ambulance and fire services attended alongside us.

“One of the vehicles was on its roof.

“As of 11am, an officer remains on scene to assist with the recovery of one of the vehicles.”

A member of the public who was at the scene of the incident said emergency services provided medical care to the drivers of two vehicles. Those vehicles have since been removed and the road is now re-open.