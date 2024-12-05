DRAMA came to Stratford PlayHouse this week – but the news was off stage rather than on, with the announcement that the current operator is quitting.

The arts venue in Rother Street has been run by various private operators on behalf of owners Stratford Town Trust over the years.

Current artistic director Rebecca Hallworth took over running of what was called the ArtsHouse in 2018, and renamed it the PlayHouse.

Ms Hallworth was not contactable yesterday (Wednesday) when the news broke via a press release from the town trust that her company, the Stratford Play House Limited, had given notice.

It means that there will now be a hunt for new operators to take over the venue from the end of January, when the current operator relinquishes control.

Announcing the news, Sara Aspley, chief executive at the town trust said: “Stratford Town Trust is disappointed to have received notice from, The Stratford Play House Limited, that it is terminating its agreement early and, as a consequence, the venue will close on 31st January 2025.”

She continued: “Since receiving this news we have spent some time in discussions with The Stratford Play House Limited in an effort to find a way for the venue to remain open.

“Despite our best endeavours, regrettably none of the options offered by the operator were realistic.

“Anyone with a ticket for a performance or event after 31st January will be contacted directly by The Stratford Play House Limited regarding their refund.

She added: “We also want to reassure the public that Stratford Town Trust are committed to this much-loved Stratford venue remaining a community resource and we will be exploring all options beginning in the New Year.”

The venue has had something of a turbulent past.

Originally two 1830 villas, extensive work saw it become the civic hall in 1985.

In 2014, it was renamed Stratford Artshouse after a £1.8 million redevelopment.

However just over a decade later, in early 2018, it was threatened with closure after the town trust struggled to find a suitable operator to take it on.

The community launched a campaign to ‘Save the ArtsHouse’ before Proon Productions, the initial company founded by Ms Hallworth and her then partners, took over running it.

Even though the venue is subsidised – to the tune of £61,000 in 2023, according to the town trust’s annual report – making it profitable has always been the challenge.

One local arts producer – who preferred to stay anonymous – told the Herald: “There is so much potential for it to be a truly great venue – something that Stratford so desperately needs.

“It’s disappointing that it’s not a jewel in the crown for the town. I think this might actually be an opportunity for a new professional company to come in and really turn it around.”

What would you like to see at the PlayHouse? And who should run it? You can send your views for publication to news@stratford-herald.com. Please include your names and address.

