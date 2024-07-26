Ofsted: Loxley School is like one big family

THERE’S so much to celebrate at Loxley C of E Community Primary School which has just received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted during a momentous year when the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Headteacher Claire Woolley said she is “so proud of all of the staff and children at Loxley Primary School and their well-deserved successes.”

Loxley Primary School has once again been rated good by Ofsted.

The Ofsted report includes the observation that: “Loxley C of E Community Primary School is like one big family”.