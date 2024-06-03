A SURPRISE new policy announced by the Conservatives is a plan to require 18-year-olds take part in a form of national service, should the party win the general election on 4th July. Here two Year 12 students from Alcester Grammar School - who have been on work experience with the Herald - give their reaction to the proposed scheme.

Charlie Taylor, 17

RISHI Sunak’s recent announcement that a mandatory national service would be reintroduced if re-elected was the subject of ridicule among teenagers such as myself.