TWO will become one for NFU Mutual as it moves staff out of its Ryon Hill offices to its Tiddington HQ.

No decisions have yet been made on the future of the site – but the rise of homeworking has seen fewer people rely on an office base, allowing bosses to focus attention on a single site.

Staff at both locations have been briefed on the plan and the change is under way.

With details emerging that something was afoot, there had been speculation the Ryon Hill site had been sold for housing, but a spokesperson for the insurer told the Herald yesterday (Wednesday): “That’s not true. It has not been sold for housing and it is not being rented out or leased.”

Ryon Hill Park will soon no longer be used by NFU. Image: Google

And he added: “We are not reducing the size of the business or the number of employees, they will be working at Tiddington.”

He acknowledged a decision on the future of its Ryon Hill complex would be taken in due course but reiterated the current online chatter that a deal had been done was incorrect.

The NFU Mutual website sets out the scale of its operations there and gives a clue as to how much has changed since Covid.

It says: “Our five modern offices spread around Ryon Hill Park are in a rural setting on the edge of Stratford and home to some 1,500 staff”.

It also highlights the accessibility of the site: “There are plenty of options for getting here, with lots of free parking and a free bus service to Stratford railway station.

“If you’re a cyclist, you’ll also find secure bike storage, as well as showers”.

The issue of cycling will no doubt be noted by those who only recently lived through the months of agony from roadworks on the Warwick Road, part of which saw the creation of a new cyclepath from the town centre to… Ryon Hill.

That was never exclusively for NFU Mutual but its staff were undoubtedly expected to be significant users of it.

In a follow-up statement, the NFU spokesperson said: “In recent years we have been continually improving our workspaces to give employees the facilities they need to thrive in a flexible working environment, something we know our people value.

“As part of this process, we have notified staff at Avon House that they will be re-locating to our head office in Tiddington on their office working days.

“We are considering our next steps with regards to Ryon Hill Park but no decision has yet been made.

“No jobs will be impacted by this change.

“NFU Mutual has operated out of Stratford for over a century, employing many of the local community, and will continue to do so.”