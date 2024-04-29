TWO years after her release from prison in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband, Richard, were special guests at Southam College last week to talk about her incarceration and the fight for justice led by her family back in Britain.

Nazanin was detained whilst visiting Iran with her daughter in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on spying charges, which she has always denied.

Councillor Nigel Rock, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband, Richard.

She was held prisoner for more than 2,000 days and her husband Richard fought tirelessly for her release with a national campaign. There was also strong local support from Richard Ratcliffe’s relatives Alex and James Loftus who ran a family campaign in the village of Napton and from Nigel Rock Liberal Democrat Councillor for Bishops Itchington, Fenny Compton and Napton and deputy leader of Stratford District Council.