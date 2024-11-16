Magic makeover for Stratford Hospital sensory garden



A SENSORY garden has been given a makeover for patients and staff to relax in at the Nicol Unit at Stratford Hospital.

The garden was opened in 2011 but over time had deteriorated until Mark O’Loughlin was recently asked by South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) to refurbish it and make it user- friendly again.

Nicol Ward at Stratford Hospital saw its recently improved garden offically opened last Saturday, Mark O’Loughlinmaintenance supervisor, pictured left, who created the new look, being pictured wth Ursula Russell, chair of the Friends of Stratford Hospital, right, along with her colleague Cindy Musgrave, secretary and treasurer, as well as Stratford-upon-Avon Soroptimist Club members Chris Boylan, gardening team leader, Sally Easton and Gillian Loader. Also present was Sister Natascha Huby, locality manager, and Laura Gibbs-Grady, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust general manager out of hospital division south place. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was originally created to give patients a place where they could go and enjoy the fresh air and flowers and it was meant to be a place of comfort for people with dementia or end of life care but unfortunately it was left in a sorry state,” Mark said. “Some patients might spend up to 20 hours a day in bed so to be able to look outside into the garden or use it for relaxation was important to them and for staff it was also somewhere where they could go and take a break.

“I’ve now included bright colours and beautiful smells so I hope everyone enjoys the freshness I’ve put into the garden.” he added.

Mark is employed by SWFT Clinical Services Limited but he’s also a craftsman and carpenter which is why he was invited to revamp the hospital garden and there’s also a personal and poignant touch to the project which Mark is proud of.

“My mum, Donna, passed away in September last year so I created a sculpture in the garden which I’ve called Forget Me Not and it reminds me of her, “Mark added. “The garden is not dark and dingy anymore now it’s really happy and beautiful.”



