1. What is your top priority for the Stratford district over the next four years?

Our top priority is to listen to and serve our residents well.

We want to support our communities with quality, value for money services that work.

We need a strong sustainable economy that looks after our high streets, small businesses and the future economy. We need leadership in the fight against climate change.

Every community and place across the district is different, but everywhere should be a good place to live, with affordable housing for our young people, excellent services and a healthy, green environment.

We need to restore trust, show leadership, ambition and vision, act for residents and put them first.

2. Stratford town centre, in particular, has been described as tired and hampered by traffic issues. How would you address this?