THE D-Day heroics will be celebrated in many ways across Britain, but only a few will have the creativity of the Studley Stitchers’ latest toppers.

The group has, over the last few years, knitted some magical characters to mark several momentous milestones in the nation’s history including the Queen’s Jubilee and the King’s Coronation.

Studley Knitters Diane Dutton, Janette Franklin, Sue Buckley and Julie Palmer with their D-Day post box creation in Station Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

Traditionally, The Studley Stitchers like to plan their next project well in advance and arrangements for D-Day began last Christmas.