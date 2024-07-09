End of the one-way system - Warwick Road works in Stratford coming to an end

ROADWORKS which have caused significant traffic congestion around Stratford since February are due to finish next week.

Warwick Road will reopen to two-way traffic overnight on 19th July, as originally planned, and the one-way system will be removed.

Warwickshire County Council started the work on 19th February, putting in a diversion which only allowed traffic to enter Stratford via the Warwick Road.

Piling operations at Ryon Hill have commenced, with sheet piling for bank retention ongoing.

This, the council said, would allow its contractors to the complete the work much more quickly than by installing traffic lights and keeping the road open in both directions.

That work has included a new right-turn lane into Ingon Lane, new lighting, resurfacing of the road, new kerbs to prevent parking on the verge by Fisherman’s car park and a new bike/footpath running from Stratford to Ryon Hill business park.

The 30mph zone heading out of town has also been extended and a section of the 50mph zone will be reduced to 40mph.

While Warwick Road will be back open from 19th July, the council said Ingon Lane will remain closed for an additional week, with temporary traffic lights in place to allow work there to be completed, including resurfacing work from 22nd July to 2nd August.

Additional work is also needed to divert some utilities, which were not chartered, at the Ingon Lane junction and towards Ryon Hill.

All engineering works are expected to be finished by 2nd August.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The recent completion of road widening by Ingon Lane and substantial headway on footway reconstruction are important milestones.

“These improvements will create a safer and more user-friendly environment for pedestrians and motorists alike.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Cons, Stratford North), added: “I'm pleased to see this vital safety project progressing well and nearing completion. I understand there has been some disruption, and I want to thank residents and businesses for their continued patience and cooperation.”