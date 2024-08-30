Ken’s art is bringing Stratford’s history to life

BRINGING history to life is the theme of a solo art exhibition by Stratford artist Ken Morgan this weekend at Stratford Railway Station.

Called Stratford Now and Then, the free two-day free exhibition takes place from Saturday, 31st August to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm each day, and features the town’s historic buildings.

Artist Ken Morgan displayed his painting including one depicting the author’s gazebo at what was her Mason Croft home at Marie Corelli Centenary Exhibition at Stratford Town Hall on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ken, 77, has committed his life to art since retiring. Formerly a chartered surveyor, he spent over 50 years in working in construction where, as a draughtsman, he also harnessed his drawing skills.