SOMETIMES words aren’t enough to describe the emotional agony of losing a child and the grief that follows seems like a never-ending corridor that has to be retraced time and time again but a Salford Priors’ mum hopes her loss will ultimately help others cope with their journey of devastation.

December will never quite be the same for Laura Hibbard, aged 41, and her husband, James, because even though the Christmas spirit was all around, they were consumed with sorrow in that month of 2020 when they lost their daughter, Pip, who was just 21 hours old.

Laura Hibbard pictured at her Salford Priors home with some her jewellery. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Pip had major heart complications. She fought so hard to stay with us but it was during her second heart surgery that her poor little heart could no longer cope and she passed away. We are forever thankful for our short time with her but wish it could have been so much longer,” Laura told the Herald.