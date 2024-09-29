Home   News   Article

Warwickshire woman keeps weather record… by knitting

By Richard Howarth
-
Published: 05:00, 29 September 2024

FORGET Joseph and his dreamcoat – and feast your eyes on something amazing that uses many colours for good reason.

Whatever your views of climate change – more of that later – highly-regarded Stratford seamstress Alex Laycock has faithfully logged daily temperatures every day since 2018… by knitting them.

It was an idea that came from a Facebook challenge and whereas most other people gave up after a while, Alex has stuck with it, to produce a scarf for each year which she is joining together as a blanket.

