Jolly green giants… Stratford marks Big Green Week

BIG Green Week is living up to its name in the Stratford district.

This year the environmental awareness week has not only got more events than ever before, but the launch attracted more than 1,300 people – a new record.

Organised by a range of groups and organisations, Big Green Week includes walks, talks, workshops, advice and the chance to get people on their journey to helping tackle climate change.

The launch event on Saturday (8th June) at New Place gardens, in Stratford, included stalls from many climate and nature groups as well as some of Stratford’s larger organisations, such as the RSC and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, keen to talk about sustainability.

Janet Palmer, of Stratford Climate Action, said there were also guided plant and bird walks, stilt-walkers dressed as trees, musicians and a pop-up Repair Café.

New Place Great Big Green Week event organisers Andrew Anderson, Environmental Health and Safety Officer at The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and Janet Palmer of Stratford Climate Hub, had a close encounter with walking trees Mark Tate and Adrian Self. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There was also Act on Energy which is an important partner in the new Climate Hub as more and more people want to find out about retrofitting their homes,” she said. “I think it has taken a while to get the word out that Big Green Week is for everyone. It also sees nature groups coming together with climate groups and them realising we’re fighting the same fight.”

It’s not just about the groups. Around 1,300 members of the public attended the launch event while many others have been taking part in events happening across Stratford district throughout the week.

Schoolchildren have also been involved through a Green Man competition – primary school pupils were invited to design a leaf to decorate a Green Man, including writing a fact about nature on one side of the leaf.

Events continue until 16th June. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/3xeznjmt

Stratford Beekeepers’ Association members Ruth Richardson, secretary, Dave Turner, Julie Hudson and Jill Turner. Photos: Mark Williamson

Jenny Loynds of Stratford Wildlife Friends trying out a bird-spotting telescope with help from Matt Frost, director of Little Alne-based Sherwoods.

On the Stratford Climate Action stall where Fiona Fay, Stephen Norrie, chairman, and volunteer Jon Knight with the Green Man artwork featuring environmental ideas from Stratford primary school children. Photo: Mark Williamson