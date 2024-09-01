Jim Ridler: UK champion cyclist from Stratford

JIM Ridler, a GB international cyclist and founding member of Stratford Cycling Club, has died earlier this month.

Jim was born in 1942 at Dudley Road Hospital, Birmingham, to Alexander and Milicent Ridler and he had two brothers, Stuart and Peter.

He attended Holte Grammar School in Aston and later married Silvia in 1962, moving to Stratford in 1963 after a job brought him to the area.

Jim and Silvia went on to have two children, Andrew and Jayne and became a proud grandad to Thomas and Roseanna and later on, became a great grandad to Zachary, Freddie, Eric and Robin.

As a youngster, Jim developed a keen interest in cycling and joined Zephyr Wheels Cycling Club as a junior in Birmingham.

In 1959, he became British National Junior Champion and In the 1960s, Jim represented Great Britain in the Milk Race and Tour of Switzerland.

In 1966, he rode in the Grand Prix of Essex coming in second place to Hugh Porter who is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest former professional cyclists, winning four world titles.

Jim went on to win many races across the country throughout his cycling career and was even shortlisted to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Jim was a co-founder and president of Stratford Cycling Club, taking on his first official position in the club when there were only a dozen members in 1985.

Today the club has more than 200 members, including 70 young cyclists who receive weekly coaching. The club has become the envy of many other cycling clubs across the midlands.

As well as cycling, Jim also had a keen interest in classic cars having owned his own car repair garage on Clopton Road for a number of years. He also dipped his toe in the hotel business, owning the Horseshoe Hotel in Stratford town centre, before moving back into classic car repairs having a garage at Alscot Park, Warwickshire.

Jim was a popular character in the Stratford area and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.



