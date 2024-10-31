A STUDLEY tradesman whose truck was stolen says it’s hit him and his family “really hard”.

Jake Bourne’s Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck was taken last week in the early hours of the morning from outside the family home.

The crime was discovered at 6am when Jake’s wife, student nurse Georgina, went outside to walk the family’s pet dogs.

Jake, who specialises in landscaping and fencing work, is having to rely on lifts to work and since his tools were also stolen, has to borrow equipment.

To donate to Jake’s fund visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-jake-replace-his-stolen-truck-and-tools