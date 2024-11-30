It’s child’s play - new toy library opens in Shipston

SOME Father Christmas-style magic has arrived early in Shipston thanks to an initiative steered by the Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership (SHWP).

Organisers are proud to have opened the area’s new toy library, which welcomed its first customer when it officially opened at St Edmund’s Church in the town.

Community developer for SHWP, Rowena Webb, told the Herald: “It’s really Cathy Armstrong’s brainchild. She’s got a background in early years education, and worked in the community during her career. Cathy has been wanting to make this happen for a very long time.”

Rowena continued: “We put in lots of funding bids to get the library up and running, and it’s fantastic it’s now open.”

Cathy Armstrong cuts the cake at the opening of the Stour Toy Library, pictured with Rowena Webb of Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership. Photo: Chris Wright

Families can join the Stour Toy Library for £5 a year and go online to book toys that will be ready to pick up at the church every Monday afternoon from 2pm to 3pm. Up to two toys can be taken out at the same time, and are on loan for two weeks.

As well as making access to toys affordable, there’s a green benefit to lending toys, says Rowena.

“We wanted to make toys accessible for all children whether people can afford them or not.

“All the toys are very carefully selected. They’re fun, but they’re also educational aspects that help parents to play with their child and focus on communication, fine motor skills and all the elements that aid children’s development.”

She continued: “I’m a mum of three under ten, and from my own personal perspective, the sustainability side of things is really important. There’s so much junk, and so many toys end up in landfill that it really is quite depressing.

“Children can be fickle when it comes to toys, they’ll go off them. To have a flow of new toys, without needing to buy them, is wonderful. The implications for the environment are huge,” said Rowena.

Because children get attached to soft toys and dolls – and won’t want to return them – the library is favouring puzzles and things to do with construction and movement.

Rowena added: “We also think musical toys will be popular with children, although perhaps not so much with parents!”

The first child to borrow a toy from the library was nine-month-old Alexander who arrived with his mum Hannah to collect some large and colourful squidgy shapes.

“It was so lovely to see Alexander receiving his toy,” said Rowena. “And the response to the toy library has been really heart-warming, with lots of people volunteering to help.”

Rowena’s thanks also went to those that helped with funding, which included: Shipston Town Council, county councillor Jo Barker’s grant fund, Stour Valley Lions, Heart of England Fund, Patrick Trust and toy shop The Entertainer.

Find out more at https://borrow.shwp.org.uk.