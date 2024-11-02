It adds up to energy saving at Alcester Grammar School

MATHS students at Alcester Grammar School will have plenty of new calculations to do thanks to an eco-friendly project.

The school is spending more than £100,000 on some 320 solar panels that are likely to save it around £3,000 a month, meaning it should pay for itself within four years. The panels will supply a third of the school’s energy needs and installers Stratford Energy Solutions reckon that will save AGS more than £1million over the lifetime of the panels, which come with a 25-year guarantee.

Mark Newbury, Facilities Manager at Alcester Grammar (left), with StratfordEnergy’s Giles Pearce and one of the 300+ solar panels and the installation under way.

Digital screens in the school will show in real time how much electricity is being generated.

Principal Rachel Thorpe said: “This is a significant investment for the school, but the money spent will be recouped fairly quickly through utility cost savings.

“In addition, the green energy will help to combat climate change and safeguard the future for all of us, especially our students.”

The school has already cut its energy usage by replacing 2,500 traditional light fittings with LED ones.

The solar power will further reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 20 tonnes every year – equivalent to planting more than 1,000 trees.

The project has been part-funded by an energy efficiency grant from the government and capital reserves are being used to make up the difference.

Stratford Energy is installing the panels on the curved roof of the sports hall.

Its head of sales Giles Pearce said: “This is the best location for the panels. It gives us some extra things to think about, but we love a challenge.

“The projected benefits of this project are really significant and show what solar power has to offer.

“We’re passionate about promoting the use of green energy and look forward to similar ventures with other schools.”

The work has been taking place during the current, two-week half-term.

One final figure… Stratford Energy reckons the carbon saved every year will be more than that produced by a car driving four times around the Earth.







Captions:

Mark Newbury, Facilities Manager at Alcester Grammar (left), with Stratford Energy’s Giles Pearce and one of the 300+ solar panels.

Installation under way.