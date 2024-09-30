Independent review ordered into Warwickshire Police’s handling of hunting issues

AN independent review will examine Warwickshire Police’s response to hunting with hounds in the county and if its approach has been effective.

The review has been commissioned by police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe and will look at the force’s response to anti-social behaviour, road safety and crime reporting in relation to hunting.

The results of the review, according to the commissioner’s office, will provide an insight into the effectiveness of the police response and make recommendations for improvements.

It will also examine how the police handled Mr Seccombe’s declared interest as a member of the Countryside Alliance - an organisation which supports all forms of legal hunting with hounds.

Mr Seccombe said: “I am keen to get an independent view of how Warwickshire Police handles matters relating to hunting and anti-social use of the roads, in order that the public can have an informed insight into these matters.

“This is vital for wider public confidence in how the police respond to hunt-related matters and should help to identify any additional measures Warwickshire Police can take to improve their response further.

Warwickshire Hunt has been criticised for allowing its hounds to cause issues on public roads.

“Ultimately, I want to ensure that the public has full confidence that the force has an independent and impartial operational stance to hunting-related activity and that members of the public know how to report any concerns about potential breaches of the law.

“I expect the review to conclude later this autumn and will publish the findings once I have received them.”

Warwickshire Police have come under fire for keeping the details secret of an agreement it made with Warwickshire Hunt.

In December 2022 the force had been preparing to issue a Community Protection Notice to the Warwickshire Hunt for anti-social behaviour and disregard for road safety. But that was withdrawn in August 2023 and instead a legal settlement was agreed with Warwickshire Hunt. This, the police said, provided a protocol to address road safety concerns during the 2023-24 hunting season.

As reported by the Herald earlier this year, the force has subsequently agreed a lawful hunt guide, which lays down rules for Warwickshire Hunt as well as hunt protesters.

There are seven items listed as guidance for lawful hunt-related activities and five for lawful protest.

For the hunt that includes a commitment to notify the police with a map and roster of riders 24 hours in advance; to suspend the hunt if the hounds or riders go off the route; not to cause problems on the roads; not to trespass; to record any accidental kills and to supply any video, unedited, if requested.

Protesters should not trespass or obstruct the highway and should supply video and keep a roster to be shared with police if requested.

The significant difference is protesters face a guideline about language and behaviour that has no equivalent for those hunting.

Philip Seccombe, police and crime commissioner.

The review, which Mr Seccombe promised if he should be re-elected, will be carried out by David Peet, who is said to be an experienced chief executive and organisational leader with decades of police governance experience.

The objectives/questions the review will try to answer include:

- Looking at the circumstances that led to the force issuing a CPN

- Examining how the force considered the police and crime commissioner’s declared interest as a member of the Countryside Alliance in its decision-making process

- What was the legal basis for exempting the settlement agreement from publication?

- Were procedures robust enough when dealing with reports of incidents related to fox hunting/road safety/ASB?

- How effectively and efficiently were the public and media informed about the process for reporting concerns about fox hunting?

- Did the force respond to enquiries and complaints in a timely manner, in a way that would have given the public confidence in their approach?

- How does the force intend to engage with local communities to restore trust and confidence on these issues?