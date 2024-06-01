ILMINGTON Open Gardens was a big success for the 950 people who visited Ilmington Manor and nine other gardens last Saturday and Sunday.

Ilmington open gardens featured a display by the Flowers of Ilmington Women’s Morris outside the former home of morris dancer Sam Bennett. Photo: Mark Williamson

Visitors helped raise over £9,000 for charity including £2,300 for Shipston Home Nursing and the tea and cakes on sale raised £1,620 for the Children’s Society.

The event is part of the National Garden Scheme which also raises money for Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and other nursing and health charities.