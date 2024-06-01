Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Morris dancing and over 950 visitors at weekend event

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 01 June 2024

ILMINGTON Open Gardens was a big success for the 950 people who visited Ilmington Manor and nine other gardens last Saturday and Sunday.

Ilmington open gardens featured a display by the Flowers of Ilmington Women’s Morris outside the former home of morris dancer Sam Bennett. Photo: Mark Williamson
Ilmington open gardens featured a display by the Flowers of Ilmington Women’s Morris outside the former home of morris dancer Sam Bennett. Photo: Mark Williamson

Visitors helped raise over £9,000 for charity including £2,300 for Shipston Home Nursing and the tea and cakes on sale raised £1,620 for the Children’s Society.

The event is part of the National Garden Scheme which also raises money for Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and other nursing and health charities.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE