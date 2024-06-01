PAINTINGS and pottery were just a few of the favourite things on show during the two-day Bidford Arts and Crafts Festival at St Laurence Church over bank holiday weekend.

David Woods pictured with his display of wotk at the Bidford Arts and Crafts Festival held in St Laurence’s Church. Photo: Mark Williamson

There was so much to see and browse around including stalls with trinkets and jewellery, books, an artist and author in residence and a display of work by young talented creatives under the age of 18.

The paintings included landscapes, scenery and wild animals and there was also basket weaving and gift cards to enjoy.