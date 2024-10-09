Fresh plans to turn Alcester pub into three homes

REVISED plans have been submitted to Stratford District Council to convert the disused Cross Keys pub in Alcester into homes.

A previous application for conversion into three homes was turned down by the council in May on the grounds of design, the inadequate size of the proposed garden spaces, lack of evidence that efforts had been made to keep the property as a pub, and the lack of a parking survey as the plans included no on-site parking spaces.

Cross Keys pub, Alcester. Photo: Google maps.

The new plans are for two homes and have been accompanied by a marketing report stating that although there had been 19 serious expressions of interest in the property as a pub, none had led to a formal offer, and a parking survey concluding that there would be adequate on-street parking for residents of the proposed homes.

The pub, in Stratford Road, closed in October 2020 during the Covid pandemic.