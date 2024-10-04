Free dementia clinics will be taking place in Stratford

FREE dementia clinics which promise advice on all aspects of the disease are being held in Stratford next week.

The pop-up clinics, run by Dementia UK nurses, will offer support to people with worries about memory problems to those who have had a diagnosis and want to understand how the condition can progress.

They will take place at the offices of Nationwide building society, which is supporting the initiative, in Wood Street on 8th-10th October.

The sessions being offered in Stratford are free. Picture: iStock

Appointments can be booked at https://tinyurl.com/3p7aarh8.

Sarah Priestley, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “By partnering with Nationwide we are able to provide a safe space in towns across the country to ensure our Admiral Nurses are able to reach as many people affected by the condition as possible.

“Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis – someone in the UK develops dementia every three minutes and the condition is the leading cause of death in England and Wales. It’s more important than ever that we reach families and individuals affected by dementia and offer one-on-one support from our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.”