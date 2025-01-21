LOXLEY CofE Primary School, the smallest school in Warwickshire with just 29 pupils, has welcomed a new headteacher.

Tim Dale, 46, took up the position at the school on 6th January, taking over from Claire Woolley who has moved on to take another headship.

Mr Dale, initially trained as a graphic designer at the University of Lincoln and Humberside, where he honed his skills in visual communication and went on to work for such industry giants as Disney, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo.

However, his passion for working with children led him to retrain as a teacher 14 years ago at the University of Warwick in 2011.

Loxley C of E Community Primary School’s new head teacher Tim Dale. Photo: Mark Williamson

He told the Herald: “I wanted to become a teacher to try and make a difference in young people’s lives and to hopefully inspire their passions and interests. Every day, I am inspired by the curiosity, energy, and potential of the children in our school.”

Since becoming a teacher, Mr Dale, who lives in Stratford with his wife and young daughter, has spent considerable time teaching across various schools in Stratford at Holy Trinity CofE and Bridgetown Primary which has given him a good insight into local educational needs.

Mr Dale said: “As educators, we have the privilege of shaping the future leaders of our community. By fostering a love of learning and instilling core values such as empathy, resilience, and critical thinking, we can empower our children to become active and engaged citizens. This is a responsibility that I take very seriously, and it is one that I am honoured to share with my dedicated team at Loxley.”

Outside of the classroom, Mr Dale is involved in managing productions with the Stratford Musical Theatre Company and volunteering at significant events such as the Rugby League World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

He added: “Drawing from the connections and insights I gained through these enriching experiences, I plan to enhance the educational opportunities available to the children at Loxley. Our school will be a place where every child is empowered to explore their passions, whether that’s in the arts, sport, or academics. We will create an environment that fosters creativity, builds confidence, and inspires a love of learning.”

Mr Dale says that taking the helm at Loxley marks a significant milestone in his career.

“I couldn’t think of a better school to begin my first headship,” he told the Herald. “The school has great adult-to-child ratios, and the children thrive. These exceptional ratios are a cornerstone of the educational ethos at Loxley, and I’m keen to celebrate the bespoke learning experiences they afford our students.

“I want to ensure that the school continues to grow and develop, allowing all children to thrive as they prepare for the next stages in their lives.”

He continued: “Since joining the school, it’s been inspiring to experience the cohesive community spirit – where everyone knows each other so well and are always smiling.”

Mr Dale believes that an effective headteacher possesses compassion, vision, and respect – qualities he aims to embody in order to motivate the entire school community.

“My aspirations for Loxley include growing the exciting and enriching curriculum that allows every child to prosper in a nurturing, kind environment,” he continued. “I also have plans to expand the wraparound care facilities, thereby enhancing opportunities for families that require support outside of traditional school hours.”

Mr Dale finished by saying: “As the school embarks on this exciting new chapter, there is palpable optimism about the future. The whole team is committed to nurturing creativity and fostering collaboration, and ensuring the school is well-positioned to thrive for many years to come.”

The new head has extended an open invitation to members of the community to meet with him and see first-hand the friendly and welcoming atmosphere at Loxley. To schedule an appointment call 01789 840211 or email admin3040@welearn365.com.

