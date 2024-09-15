IT’S a new school term – with a new government seeking to make its mark – but whatever changes lie ahead, those working to offer extra support to young people continue to see a seemingly ever-growing need for their services.

And one of the counsellors working out of the Lifeways Centre in Stratford’s Albany Road is in no doubt a key part of that demand is the impact of social media, together with the enduring effects of the pandemic and lockdowns on mental health.

Lifeways is a charity committed to improving the wellbeing of people of all backgrounds and that includes providing a base for a number of counsellors who specialise in working with those of school age.