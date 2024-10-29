Four brilliantly-acted shows featuring either one or two actors are performed at the Bear Pit this week and are not to be missed.

Into The Breach (29th to 30th October, 7.30pm).

George Crocker is keen to liven up his dull life so he decides to join the village Drama Club hoping to play the panto dame. What happens next turns his world upside down and instead he finds himself taking on the role of Henry 5th!

Set during the Second World War this original, inspiring show is suitable for everyone and with one actor playing all 17 parts you can guarantee it’s going to be a hoot!

As a member of the Royal National Theatre Company Mark Carey worked on Betrayal, The Relapse and The Merchant of Venice all for Trevor Nunn and has had many appearances on TV in such shows as The Invincibles, Widows, Murphy’s Law, Underbelly, London’s Burning and most recently Doctors and Luther. Mark’s many radio appearances include Wuthering Heights, Ashes to Antarctica, The Kingsnorth Six, and The Archers.

The Henfield Haunting – written by Mark Carey, starring Mark and Christopher Saul (30th and 31st October, 2.30pm)

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the farmyard…….

In the countryside – no one can hear you scream…….

Why can’t Farmer Giles sleep? Why are the hens making so much noise? What’s that floating around the farmyard? Why do the sheep always stare at you like that? What happens if you don’t wash behind your ears?

Find out the answer to all these important questions and join in the fun as Farmer Giles spends the night being spooked by odd things that go bump in the night!

45 mins of interactive creepy Halloween farmyard fun for all the family with plenty of audience participation and silliness for all ages thrown in.

Three Men in a Boat, 31st October and 2nd November, 7.30pm

Three Men

Join Jerome K Jerome as he recounts the hilarious story of his boating holiday along the magnificent River Thames with his two companions and Montmorency the dog. Come and join in the fun as Giles Shenton expertly takes the helm and pilots you through the ridiculous tale of men behaving badly while messing about in boats!

Old Herbaceous, 1st November, 7.30pm and 2nd November, 2.30pm, starring Giles Shenton

Described as “Downton Abbey with gardening tips”, Old Herbaceous is the humorous love story of a single-minded yet gentle man with a passion for plants and is a charming one man play which has entranced sell-out audiences all around the country over the last five years.

Giles Shenton

For details and to book tickets visit www.thebearpit.org.uk.