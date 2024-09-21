Couple wed at last Adventure Overland Show in Stratford

THERE wasn’t a dry eye in the house – well – in the big cider marquee at the Adventure Overland Show when two traders at the show tied the knot at Stratford Racecourse on Saturday night.

Neil and Steph Ensore have been together for 18 years and decided to get married at what was the last overland show to be hosted at the racecourse.

Above, Stephen Gledhill and his partner Jo Robson posed by their 1992 Daf converted army truck at the Adventure Overland Show at Stratford Racecourse last weekend. Right, Jessica and Dan Holt enjoyed a gin and tonic as they enjoyed the view from their veranda on their converted former British Army troop-carrying 1985 Bedford MJ which they are planning to take to southern Europe for the winter. Photos: Mark Williamson

It was a big weekend all round not only for Neil and Steph but also for the 90 or so massive vehicles on show, some of which are converted army trucks and are the prized possessions of their owners.