Couple wed at last Adventure Overland Show in Stratford
Published: 15:00, 21 September 2024
THERE wasn’t a dry eye in the house – well – in the big cider marquee at the Adventure Overland Show when two traders at the show tied the knot at Stratford Racecourse on Saturday night.
Neil and Steph Ensore have been together for 18 years and decided to get married at what was the last overland show to be hosted at the racecourse.
It was a big weekend all round not only for Neil and Steph but also for the 90 or so massive vehicles on show, some of which are converted army trucks and are the prized possessions of their owners.