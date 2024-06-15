THE Stratford group which set out to become an alternative for conservative votes has not put forward a candidate for the general election.

Stratford CAN (Conservatives Alternative to Nadhim) was set up last autumn and campaigned to remove Nadhim Zahawi from the Stratford-on-Avon seat.

Its spokesperson, David Spencer, who resigned from the Stratford Conservative Association in protest at Mr Zahawi’s handling of his tax affairs, however, is not endorsing the new Conservative candidate for the Stratford seat, Chris Clarkson.