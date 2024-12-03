A Stratfordian who has lived a life of spirited adventure celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family at Stratford Sports Club on Friday when she was also given a naval commendation.

Mum-of-four Celia Ann Hanks (née Harris) was born on 21st November 1924 at the Shrubbery, in Evesham Place – a family home built by her grandfather, John Harris, who had his own house-building business.

Her own father carried on the family business until his death, when his son took over.

Celia’s birth was traumatic in that she was a ‘footling breech’. In other words, born feet first, which is unheard of now because it is simply too dangerous to be born this way. Her mother was very ill afterwards but they both survived demonstrating the resilience and strength which has probably contributed to her longevity and good health, her family said.

, Royal Navy Regional Engagements Officer for Wales and the Midlands, presented Celia Hanks with a commendation of congratulations on her 100th birthday from the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC. Photo: Mark Williamson

Celia joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) around 1942 aged 17 serving at Portsmouth, aboard HMS Marshal Soult and was responsible for engine and other vessel maintenance as well as being lead stoker for the WRNS ‘boats party’. The boats played an important part of operations support and were deployed to carry personnel, supplies, goods to and from the harbour to ships at anchor. During any down time she, like many in those days, enjoyed dances and social events in the mess, her favourite tipple then being Navy Rum “but only small amounts as it was very strong,” she said.

Celia remembers Operation Dynamo, the rescue of 338,000 Allied soldiers from Dunkirk in June 1940, when more than 800 vessels left the shores of Great Britain, including Portsmouth, and the “miracle of deliverance” of their safe return.

She also recalls the dramatic crash of an Allied plane outside the family home in Evesham Place with death of its crew of two.

Her sister, brother and future husband also served their country in the Second World War, sister Betty was a nurse, brother Richard an RAF pilot, and future husband John, an RAF wireless operator; he was stationed in Malta during the siege of the island.

Celia is extremely proud to have been part of history, and on Friday her service was acknowledged when Warrant Officer Robert Govier, Royal Navy Regional Engagements Officer for Wales and the Midlands, presented her with a commendation of congratulations on her 100th birthday from the First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff ,Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB. The letter will sit nicely with her card from the King.

Following the war Celia trained as a teacher and taught for many years in Stratford primary schools. Her family recalls that this is where she was able to share and use some of her invaluable attributes. They said: “Celia is a great listener and her wisdom, kindness and understanding continue to shine even today.”

Later she retrained as a secretary, working at the local Territorial Army Centre.

Celia Hanks with family and friends celebrate her 100th birthday. Below, with Warrant Officer Robert Govier. Photos: Mark Williamson

Celia met her husband-to-be John at Stratford Tennis Club, they were married in January 1951. The couple had four children: Rosemary, Sally, Stewart and Lucy and she has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The couple were renowned for their hospitality with Christmases at the Hanks described as “second to none”.

Celia and John were married for 47 years until John’s passing in 1998, Celia very quickly took over the reins as head of the family showing great leadership and support. “Family continues to be Celia’s love and life,” said her family.

Over the years, Celia has been involved in all sorts of community events and activities, including knitting bonnets for premature babies, travelling, gardening, golfing and bridge.

Celia still enjoys being sociable at her Tiddington care home. A keen swimmer, remarkably she swam regularly until she was 94.

Speaking on Celia’s behalf, her family said: “She was a great swimmer and would regularly swim a mile in the river up to the old bathing place and beyond. She swam at the leisure centre until she was 94 and had to stop because of the Covid lockdown.”

Adding that Celia enjoyed being among loved ones for her birthday, her family added: “She would probably put her longevity down to keeping fit, socialising and plenty of gin!”

Describing her “half glass full approach”, they said: “She always takes life in her stride, living by her motto ‘Never hate a person – and always forgive’.”

