Tribute: Stratford’s Steve Merryfield was caring man with a love for animals

STEPHEN Merryfield, a life-long animal-lover from Stratford who set up his own cattery business, has died after a short illness.

Known as Steve, he was born in July 1959 to George and Lucy Merryfield and was brother to Mark and Glenn. He lived first in Kendall Avenue before moving several times within the Stratford area.

Stephen Merryfield.

He attended both Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, Stratford High School and Stratford College.

After moving with his family to Tredington, Steve started work for the civil service in Stratford and spent a couple of years in Birmingham too.

Having met his wife Cathy in 1981, they married in 1984 and set up home in Bidford where their eldest daughter, Jennifer, was born. Later they moved to Temple Grafton, where their younger daughter, Sophie, was born.

The family moved to Willow Tree House in Dodwell in 1994, where they remained.

Steve realised his long-held ambition to set up his own business, Catsablanca Cattery, in 2008, where he could combine his sociable nature with his love of animals. As a young boy, Steve owned an assortment of birds, including a formidable scarlet macaw called Major.

Over the years Steve could often be seen on the Stratford Greenway with Trudie, the family rescue Terrier.

He did not consider the cattery a job, it was his passion. Many of his valued customers became friends.

When they moved to Willow Tree House, Steve and the family gradually inherited the local farm feral cat community. At one point there were over 20. Although they weren’t paying guests, they still received first class treatment from Steve and he would regularly serve them freshly roasted chicken and other tasty treats.

A feral cat turned up one day with a serious injury requiring extensive veterinary surgery. Steve, being Steve, paid the expensive vet bill.

Cattery customers often donated money or bags of food for Steve’s ‘Feral Foundation’.

Steve was known by all for his kind and caring nature. He would always help anyone that needed it.

He became a grandfather to Freddie and Harry in 2015 and 2018. He was an adored ‘fun’ grandad, installing a full-size zip wire in his garden.

He had a love for all things quirky – owning a Wurlitzer jukebox, a full-size pub slot machine, and not forgetting a 12ft high cat statue easily seen from the Evesham Road.

Steve was a lover of classic cars, still owning the Austin Seven he drove on his wedding day. His blue Austin A35 van was his pride and joy, and he had it personalised for his business. He would often be seen pootling around Stratford.

Most people at the age of 65 are looking forward to a well-earned retirement but not Steve, it wasn’t even on the horizon Unfortunately after a short and unexpected illness, Steve passed away peacefully at home on 4th November.

His daughter Jennifer said: “His passing has left an enormous hole in all of our lives and he will be very much missed.”