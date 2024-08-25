Butterfly effect raises £61,000 for Myton Hospices

OVER £61,000 has been raised for Myton Hospices by the installation for two weeks of more than 1,100 red metal butterflies at Coughton Court – each dedicated by a donor to a loved one who is sadly no longer with us.

Holly Kerrigan and Laura Dadson from Myton Hospice in among the 1,200 butterflies alongside the River Arrow at Coughton Court. Photo: Mark Williamson

Charlotte Ingram, the hospices’ director of income generation and supporter engagement said: “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported The Butterfly Effect campaign by purchasing a butterfly and making a donation. It was amazing to see so many of you enjoying the beautiful installation, sharing memories and reflecting on your loved ones at Coughton Court. We can’t thank you enough for your support.”

The charity says that the success of this year’s Butterfly Effect is a true testament to everyone involved, from local organisations that offered their support to the individuals who contributed to make it an event to remember.

The installation, from 26th July to 11th August. was also sponsored by Clear Insurance Management, CEWE and The Box Factory.



