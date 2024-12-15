If anyone knows about what picks to give this Christmas, it’s the six learned booksellers from Stratford’s favourite book shop, Waterstones. Here they share their top picks of the year with Herald Arts.

Carenza Bramwell’s picks

Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon

Winner of the 2024 Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize, this is a darkly humorous take on Ancient Greece and Euripides. Friends Lampo and Gelon decide to stage a new production of Medea with the captured Athenian soldiers as their actors. This book will have you laughing one minute and heartbroken the next in this well-crafted debut novel.

Waterstones in Stratford

Brother. Do. You. Love. Me by Manni and Reuben Coe

A moving memoir of two brothers coming together to help each other in their time of need. Reuben has Down’s Syndrome and is living in a home for adults with learning difficulties, while struggling to accept his diagnosis. One day, Manni receives a cry for help from his brother Reuben and the two decide to live together. Using Manni’s words and Reuben’s drawings, this book will fill you with hope for the future.

Josie Richardson’s picks

James by Percival Everett

From Booker Prize shortlisted author, Percival Everett, comes a reimagining of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Shifting the focus to Jim, Everett brings the character Jim out from the margins and brings his story to life. Using his characteristic wit and intelligence, this is one to pick up this Christmas.

Paris ’44 by Patrick Bishop

Recounting the liberation of Paris in World War Two, Patrick Bishop looks at this momentous event in history from the perspectives of those directly involved. From everyday French citizens, to a Resistance gunwoman to literary giants, like Ernest Hemingway. A fascinating insight into the liberation of Paris which will enthral anyone who holds a special love for Paris.

Guada Costas’s pick

Rewitched by Lucy Jane Wood

If you are looking for something cosy to read, then look no further than Rewitched. Bookseller witch Belladonna is loosing her magic as her 30th birthday approaches. With challenges from her boss and other problems mounting, the last thing on her mind is love. This is a feel-good romantasy that will lift your spirits in no time.

Waterstone’s senior book seller Carenza Bramwell with a selection of good reads for Christmas. Photo: Mark Williamson

Lydia Gennard’s picks

I Am Rebel by Ross Montgomery

Rebel is a dog and loves spending his days with his owner Tom on their farm together. Their lives are changed when Tom goes off to fight in a war, Rebel is unable to let Tom go alone.So Rebel follows him into the thick of the fighting, and owner and dog come together during this scary time. Perfect for 9-12 year olds and fans of Michael Morpurgo.

Knight Sir Louis and the Cauldron of Chaos by Brothers McLeod

The latest book in the Knight Sir Louis series from local authors The Brothers McLeod. In this adventure, Knight Sir Louis is on a quest to find a new sword as the Cauldron of Chaos goes around munching all the shiny things in the kingdom. Another laugh out loud adventure for fans of the series or those looking for something to read this Christmas. Perfect for 9-12 year olds and fans of the Tom Gates books.

Caroline Carruthers’s picks

Nights Out At Home by Jay Rayner

From the beloved restaurant critic comes a collection of recipes and stories to reflect 25 years in the field. Tuck into dishes and tales from high end restaurants to the nations favourite chain eateries in this mouth-watering insight into his career. No sooner than you’ve opened the book, you’ll be making plans to try as many recipes as possible.

Bookseller Carenza with the staff's top picks of the year.

The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher

The latest book from local author Susan Fletcher sees her turn her beautiful prose to the life of Florrie, an octogenarian living in sheltered accommodation after an accident changed her life. One night, she witnesses someone at the home have a terrible accident and decides to investigate what really happened. Weaving the past and the present, Florrie will stay with you long after you’ve turned the final pages in this wonderful book.

Chris Laister-Smith’s pick

Long Island by Colm Toibin

The sequel to Brooklyn finds Eilis now twenty years into her marriage with Tony and with two children to make them a happy family. When a strange man with an Irish accent knocks on the door, suddenly their lives are turned upside down. Eilis finds herself questioning everything that lead her to America and missing Ireland more than ever in this long-awaited sequel to Toibin’s beloved Brooklyn.

