Arts group get a creative new home in Stratford

A STRATFORD arts group has finally found a home after a four-year search.

Arts Rising Collective (ARC) is a Community Interest Company (CIC) which brings together artists and writers from in and around Stratford.

It was set up by Sophie Clausen in 2020 as the Arts Rescue Campaign, and until now has not had a place where all members can meet, hold workshops and learn from each other.

The answer to their search is the former RSC nursery in Cottage Lane, Shottery, and although planning permission for change of use is still pending Sophie is confident that it is going to go through.

Arts Rising Collective directors Sally Bigwood, Lisa Yardley, Sophie Clausen and Vince Herbert outside their new home in Shottery. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It has been very difficult to get support”, she said “but finally somebody listened to us and we now have the support of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Stratford Town Trust.

“There is such a lot of creative talent in Stratford and we want to have somewhere where we can meet, hold workshops and exhibit regularly.”

If all goes to plan the venue will open in the autumn.

At the weekend ARC hosted an author and crafts fair at the town hall in Stratford to celebrate local talent.

About 300 people attended the three-hour fair on Saturday afternoon taking the opportunity to meet authors, artists and makers as well as buy some of the goods on sale.

“It was really lovely, and some people sold really well,” said Sophie.