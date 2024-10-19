Alcester open day shed light on new community shed

AN open day to celebrate Alcester’s new Community Shed attracted 100 people keen to find out about the project which brings people together to together to create and mend as well as support each other.

Alcester Community Shed officially opened on Saturday with members and supporters including Mark Cargill, chairman, front, right, Neil Genders, Rosemary Genders, Kathryn Cargill, Andrew Jackson and Peter Crouch on hand to show visitors around the new facility located at the Greig Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson

Held on Saturday (12th October) at Greig Hall, the event proved a perfect platform to introduce what the Community Shed is all about and it paved the way for what will take place when regular get-togethers are held on Tuesday mornings in the future.

“All the tools are brand new and lathes and cutters will be added to the collection with full training given on how to use them,” Cllr Mark Cargill, one of the people behind the Community Shed project, told the Herald.

He added: “It’s a completely open book at the moment with what people want to do [at the Shed] but what we want to get people to come here and enjoy themselves. It would be a mix of things. It could be projects that help the Greig Hall, projects that raise money or projects that support the community.”



